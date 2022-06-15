Convicted sex offender sentenced back to prison

NAPLES, Fla. — A Collier County Circuit Judge sentenced Kent E. Lindor to four and a half years in prison yesterday.

CCSO detectives arrested Lindor last year for failing to meet the registration requirements for sex offenders.

He did not register as a sex offender twice a year with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which is required by law.

He also did not update changes to his employment, address, vehicles, phone numbers or internet identifiers.

Failing to comply with sex offender registration laws is a felony.

The judge also took into consideration two misdemeanor drug possession charges for sentencing.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said he commended CCSO’s Special Crimes Bureau for keeping tabs on sex offenders.

“This individual committed multiple violations for which he is now being held accountable, thanks to CCSO detectives,” Sheriff Rambosk said. “He belongs in prison and not in our community.”