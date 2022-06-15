Watch
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

Convicted sex offender sentenced back to prison

Collier County Sheriff's Office
WFTX
Collier County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 4:14 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 16:14:55-04

NAPLES, Fla. — A Collier County Circuit Judge sentenced Kent E. Lindor to four and a half years in prison yesterday.

CCSO detectives arrested Lindor last year for failing to meet the registration requirements for sex offenders.

He did not register as a sex offender twice a year with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which is required by law.

He also did not update changes to his employment, address, vehicles, phone numbers or internet identifiers.

Failing to comply with sex offender registration laws is a felony.

The judge also took into consideration two misdemeanor drug possession charges for sentencing.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said he commended CCSO’s Special Crimes Bureau for keeping tabs on sex offenders.

“This individual committed multiple violations for which he is now being held accountable, thanks to CCSO detectives,” Sheriff Rambosk said. “He belongs in prison and not in our community.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4