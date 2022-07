NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples man was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of a firearm, and discharging a firearm as a convicted felon.

On January 2, 2020, Gregory Kanaris, 37, was seen pulling a gun out of his pants then firing a shot in the air. When the witness saw Kanaris fire the shot, the witness ran back inside and contacted the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO found that Kanaris was a convicted felon and was arrested.