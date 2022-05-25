Convicted felon flees scene, swims in lake before being caught and arrested

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies caught and arrested three-time convicted felon Mikael Lamar Lindsey on May 24.

Deputies noticed through an open driver’s window that 27-year-old Lindsey was not wearing his seat belt while driving on Seagrape Ave.

When the deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop, instead of pulling to the side of the road, Lindsey got out of his vehicle and ran through an open fence into a backyard and out of sight.

Collier County patrol units, K9 units, aviation and drone units conducted an extensive search. Deputies in the air saw Lindsey swimming through a lake near the DMV on Airport-Pulling Road South.

Deputies took Lindsey into custody and charged him with resisting arrest, driving on a revoked license, posession of narcotic paraphernalia, violation of county probation, and a citation for not wearing a seat belt.