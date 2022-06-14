Convicted felon arrested for having a handgun at a grocery store

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A Collier County deputy was patrolling the Immokalee area around 3 p.m. on June 14 when he saw a shirtless Armando Mandito Garcia get out of his car with a gun in his waistband.

27-year-old Garcia was outside the Handy Food Store on 15th Street. Before he went into the store, he put a shirt on to hide his weapon.

The deputy went inside the store and found Garcia, who admitted he didn’t have a concealed weapons permit.

While looking into Garcia’s past, deputies found that Garcia was a convicted felon who was out on bond after an arrest for carrying a concealed firearm back in April.

After taking Garcia into custody, deputies took the gun and found it contained a magazine and five rounds of ammunition.

According to Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Garcia tried to remove his handcuffs and run from deputies. Later on, at the jail, deputies found marijuana in one of Garcia’s pockets.

Deputies charged Garcia with carrying a concealed firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.