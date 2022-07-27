Controversial textbooks to remain following district meeting with parents

NAPLES, Fla. — At a school board meeting Wednesday night, officials decided to retain a set of mathematics textbooks that had caused controversy among some parents over their content.

This comes after we have seen a back-and-forth over state standards.

One parent's submitted objection to the board says in part, "the pre-calculus textbook for students uses human population growth in one of the questions," which they claim is controversial because of topics which can potentially be connected to the topic, such as illegal immigration.

The parent suggested using wildlife population growth instead.

Another submission claimed bias in a college-prep algebra text in which some questions focus on global warming. The complaint states that in almost every instance of such questions, "the relationship [to global warming] was an absolute, yet often, such types of situations have multiple contributing factors."

Earlier this month, Collier County parents objected to social-emotional learning, which parents said was found in textbooks for Kindergarten through 5th grade.

The school board's decision to keep the textbooks as provided was unanimous. They argued state guidelines allows textbooks to connect students to many real-life situations.