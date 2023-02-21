Conservancy of Southwest Florida opens new Environmental Studies Dormitory

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Conservancy of Southwest Florida is celebrating the opening of the Environmental Studies Dormitory.

The building was donated by Jeannie Meg and Christopher Byron Smith. The dormitory is used for students to live in while working on campus and interning through the conservancy's programs each year.

Now with the brand new building, it will increase the number of interns accepted into the programs by over 20%.

A wide range of internships is offered through the Conservancy in environmental education, science and research, and wildlife rehabilitation.