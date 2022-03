COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Connecticut boy got to live out his dream for a day in SWFL.

8-year-old Oban Birmingham was able to visit the Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary on Monday, February 21st.

Birmingham is battling cancer and his wish was granted by National Geographic Photographer Carlton Ward.

He was able to see first-hand the wildlife living in the sanctuary and he got to photograph several species.