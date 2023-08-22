Watch Now
Community Cooperative partners with Best Home Services to help fight food insecurity

Posted at 9:26 AM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 09:26:22-04

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Community Cooperative is partnering with Best Home Services for a food drive to help fight food insecurity.

Community Cooperative is collecting food donations with Best Home Services to fight food insecurity in Southwest Florida.

The food drive at Sprouts Farmers Market in Naples will take place Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The CEO of Community Cooperative Stefanie Ink Edwards says the rising cost of food is making it even more difficult for families to put food on the table.

