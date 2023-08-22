Community Cooperative partners with Best Home Services to help fight food insecurity

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Community Cooperative is partnering with Best Home Services for a food drive to help fight food insecurity.

The food drive at Sprouts Farmers Market in Naples will take place Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The CEO of Community Cooperative Stefanie Ink Edwards says the rising cost of food is making it even more difficult for families to put food on the table.