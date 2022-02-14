Special Valentines Day Wedding and Vow Renewal Group Ceremony

NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Clerk of Court’s Wedding and Vow Renewal Group Ceremony held an event for married and engaged couples to celebrate matrimony for this Valentines Day.

The ceremony was broken off into two separate celebrations.

In the first celebration, all couples with a valid marriage license were united in a marriage festivity.

The second ceremony following after was for married couples who wished to renew their vows they shared on their wedding day.

After both ceremonies cake and refreshments were provided by local sponsors and commemorative certificates were given to each couple.

In order to participate in the ceremony, engaged couples must obtain a valid marriage license.

However, married couples renewing their vows did not need a marriage license and there was no participation fee.