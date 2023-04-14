Collier teacher shows class "Confederate History Month" video; goes viral on TikTok

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A TikTok video is going viral out of Manatee Middle School.

E-mails obtained by Fox 4 from parents show several board members responding to a teacher's presentation called "Confederate History Month."

Stephanie Lucarelli says, "I can tell you that this is not part of the curriculum, but that does not mean that a teacher did not show this. I am verifying everything currently and the teacher is being dealt with."

The video goes on to say that April in Florida is celebrated as "Confederate History Month" whereas the Civil War "may be more correctly titled" as the war to "Prevent Southern Independence."

Erick Carter said to another parent "I can't imagine why that would be shown. Not appropriate." Later stating "We are working on this and will share a statement soon."

The video also goes on to say that the United States was actually split into two different countries, the first being the USA and the second being the CSA, Confederate States of America.

Carter also said, "Once the investigation is completed action will be taken. I have not seen the video so I don't know the extent of possible harm done. However, if there was we will of course work on that. I'll follow up on that issue. Thank you for bringing it to our attention."

Fox 4 is working on getting more information as this is an on-going investigation by the school board.