Collier Superintendent is a finalist for the 2022 National Superintendent

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County Public Schools plan to share with the community five reasons why the CCPS district is receiving national recognition, each day this week, in honor of the CCPS Superintendent, Dr. Kamela Patton, who was announced a finalist for National Superintendent of the year.

There number of seniors who graduated in CCPS under Patten’s leadership have increased by 20.1%. CCPS gradaution rates in 2011 were at a total of 72.5%.

Within the next few days, there is said to be information featured on the CCPS social media and website on the district's school related success.