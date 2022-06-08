Collier sheriff's non-emergency line down

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office reports that its non-emergency phone lines are down.
The notice was posted just before 6 a.m. Tuesday to the agency's social media channels.
It is not immediately known why the lines are down. An alternative number, 239-252-0001, remains active for non-emergency use.
Emergency 911 and Text-to-911 service is still active.
