Collier Sheriff says man arrested for enough fentanyl to kill 65,000 people

NAPLES, Fla. — As a 35-year–old Naples man was booked into jail for a misdemeanor charge, deputies found 38 fentanyl pills in his backpack.

“While this might seem like a small number of pills, the reality is this poison peddler had enough fentanyl to kill 6,500 people. Thanks to our deputies, these pills won’t ever make it onto the streets of Collier County.” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the man, James Anthony Jean Gousee had a backpack of pills weighing at 13 grams.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement says that 1 kilogram of fentanyl can kill up to 500,000 people.

Before Gousee was charged with narcotics trafficking, CCSO deputies initially arrested him for trespassing after he was located sleeping at a convenience store IN East Naples where he previously trespassed.

Gousee is charged with fentanyl trafficking, possession of narcotics paraphernalia, and trespassing