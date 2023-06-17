Watch Now
Collier non-profit collects 6,000 pounds of food for stray cats

For the Love of Cats
Posted at 2:54 PM, Jun 17, 2023
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — For the Love of Cats, a Collier County non-profit, collected more than 6,000 pounds of cat food during a community food drive event Saturday.

For the Love of Cats is dedicated to serving feral cats in the community and addressing the over-population of pets. The all volunteer, no-kill cat rescue collected food for community cats and cat owners.

The drive resulted in enough food to feed 473 cats.

More than 50 thousand cats in Collier County rely on volunteers from For the Love of Cats and community caregivers.

