Collier Mosquito Control District invites residents to learn at open house event

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier Mosquito Control District (CMCD) hosted an Open House and Community Showcase event Saturday.

The public was invited to CMCD's Naples headquarters to learn about mosquito control in Collier County, the equipment used — including helicopters and airplanes — and the people who use it.

Community partners such as Collier County Sheriff's Office, Naples Airport Authority, Naples Fire-Rescue and Naples Bees were also on site.

Partners brought displays to teach the public about the departments. Naples Bees had a live bee display to teach guests about beekeeping.