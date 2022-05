COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Collier County man is wanted for charges of grand theft auto and fleeing from officers at a high-speed rate.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers identifies him as Jermiyah Elliot.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or submit an online tip here.

There is said to be a cash reward for tips that lead to Elliot's arrest.