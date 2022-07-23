Collier man arrested for keeping wild pets at his home

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 30-year-old Collier County man is arrested after authorities discovered he was violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act by keeping exotic animals as pets.

On July 22, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to a call from Collier EMS and the Collier County Sheriff's Office in reference to a man identified as Adam Rodriguez Diaz, illegally keeping wild animals.

When authorities arrived at his home, two whitetail deer, 15 migratory birds, and two prohibited bird traps along with Canada geese were found.

The investigation revealed that the two whitetail deer were transported, illegally, across state lines from Ohio.

The 15 migratory birds found including Painted Bunting's, Indigo Bunting's, rose-breasted grosbeak, and cardinal mockingbirds, were in violation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Diaz is also accused of not meeting proper caging requirements for the Canada geese found.

According to CCSO, Diaz told authorities that all the animals on the property were his.

Diaz was arrested and booked into Naples Jail.

FWC's arrest report charges Diaz with second-degree misdemeanor charges.