Collier Domestic Animal Services stops cat intake due to rise in deadly virus

Feline panleukopenia is contagious and potentially fatal to cats
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — For the time being, you will not be able to bring a stray, community or owner-surrender cat to Collier County Domestic Animal Services. They've seen a recent rise in feline panleukopenia (FPV) cases, a deadly virus.

FPV is a highly contagious virus that only affects cats. While it poses no threat to people or other animals, it can be fatal among unvaccinated or immunocompromised cats.

"DAS has implemented rigorous preventative measures through proper sanitization, use of personal protective equipment, and continued medical care for all shelter animals," Collier County said in a statement. "This proactive approach involves administering preventative medical treatments to our feline population and providing specialized care to cats exposed to FPV."

Though intake is suspended, DAS said it is ensuring healthy and vaccinated cats you can adopt.

It's not clear when the temporary suspension will be lifted.

According to their website, there are 160 cats up for adoption.

