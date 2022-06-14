Collier deputies searching for man who is accused of telling a boy to 'put his pants down'

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a stranger at Vanderbilt Beach who is accused of telling a boy who was waiting outside the bathroom to pull his pants down.

On June 6th a CCSO Deputy responded to Gulf Shore Drive in reference to a suspicious person.

According to the report, a Hispanic male approached a 13-year-old boy by the bathroom and reportedly told him to take his pants down.

Once the Deputy arrived at the location, the victim's mother said that her son left the beach alone to go to the bathroom and while her son was using the bathroom she said he told her a man knocked on the door twice.

She then told the Deputy her son allowed him to use the bathroom while he waited outside.

According to the report, the stranger opened the door and motioned the boy to join him. The stranger then motioned to the boy to pull his pants down and the boy said, "No, go away,"

After reportedly being blocked by the stranger, the boy was finally able to get away.

The boy later went back to approach the stranger on the second floor of the beach parking lot near another bathroom.

When the stranger was approached he reportedly had broken English and denied the accusations and said that he was waiting for his boyfriend.

Although CCSO was not able to locate the man, the boy was able to give a description of a 5'6, medium build, tan-colored skin, bleach blonde hair with brown eyes. He was also reported to have clean shaved skin, and three piercings in both earlobes.

According to CCSO, the boy says that he would be able to identify the stranger if he was found.