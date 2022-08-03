Collier deputies respond to road rage shooting in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — One person was shot during a road rage incident near the intersection of Livingston and Radio Rd. Tuesday night.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene around 9:35 PM. When deputies arrived, they found the victim suffering from two gunshot wounds.

When deputies spoke with the vicitm, he said that his shooter was a black male, possibly with dreads, and drove a dark-colored Chevrolet Camaro. The victim said he never met the shooter.

According to CCSO, the victim was heading southbound on Livingston Rd when another vehicle appeared to be following him.

Once the victim arrived at a stop light, he got out of his vehicle to confront the person following him which was when the victim was shot.

While the victim was getting shot, two witnesses nearby said they saw the incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Deputies on the scene, located and collected two shell casings.

