Collier crash leaves 5 people with minor injuries

NAPLES, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving two sedans on US 41 that resulted in five minor injuries.

According to FHP, vehicle one, a 57-year-old female driver, was heading east on US 41 and east of Union Rd as vehicle two was driving west on US 41.

Vehicle one then traveled into the westbound travel lanes and hit the front of vehicle two.

FHP says that vehicle one rotated and came to rest on the westbound lanes of US 41 and vehicle two rested on the grassy shoulder of US 41.

Vehicle two, with a 30-year-old driver, and passengers ages ranging from 21-5 years old all have minor injuries.