COLLIER COUNTY | Warrior Homes of Collier rebrands, unveils newest complex to house veterans

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A local non-profit known for assisting veterans in Collier County officially introduced a rebranding effort, adopting the new name "Warrior Homes of Collier."

The announcement was made during an open house event where the group unveiled "The Delta House," a 10-unit apartment complex designed to provide shelter for up to 20 veterans in need.

“The new name identifies our location and future direction as an organization. By removing the word “wounded” from the title, we can identify helping all Veterans in need, not just those who are wounded,” explained Dale Mullin, Founder CEO, of Warrior Homes of Collier.

During the event, members of the organization thanked the public for their support and showcased the living space inside the new units. Several veterans that will occupy the homes were also in attendance.

Warrior Homes of Collier bills the complex as the county's largest center for homeless veterans. In total, the group has established four homes with a total of 33 beds for veterans who have served in the U.S. military.

On its website, the non-profit writes that it also provides services for education and mental health.