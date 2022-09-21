Collier County Vote-by-Mail ballots to be sent out next week

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County residents will soon receive their Vote-by-Mail ballots for the upcoming General Election.

According to the Collier County Supervisor of Elections, ballots for overseas and military voters will be sent out this Saturday, September 24. Ballots for domestic voters will be mailed on Thursday, September 29.

The deadline to request your Vote-by-Mail ballot is 5 p.m. on October 29. Marked ballots must be returned to the Supervisor of Elections by 7 p.m. on Election Day, November 8.

The U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing your ballot one week before Election Day to ensure it is received on time. Vote-by-Mail ballots can also be dropped off at early voting stations from October 27 through November 5, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.