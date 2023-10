IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A two-year-old has died after a car crashed into a canal in Immokalee.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 732 Lauren Lane around 10 p.m. last night.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a two-year-old and an adult male were taken to a hospital and were both later pronounced dead.

Florida Highway Patrol says this is a single-vehicle crash and the driver was not injured.

Florida Highway Patrol says the investigation is still ongoing.