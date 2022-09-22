Collier County traffic stop results in vehicle theft arrest

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A traffic stop resulted in a vehicle theft arrest for a 29-year-old Nebraska man accused of attempting to sell the stolen vehicle to a man in Miami.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office Deyren Almaguer-Sanchez was speeding down State Rd. 29 around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when a Collier County deputy saw the license plate was from California.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop for speeding and ran the vehicle plate through the database and no information came back on the car.

According to the CCSO report, the deputy asked Almaguer-Sanchez for his information and he handed the deputy an expired Nebraska driver's license along with a sealed Fed Ex envelope from an Arizona title for the SUV.

After further investigation, the deputy then found that the SUV was stolen out of Nebraska.

“Through my training and experience, I felt that something was strange with the vehicle being that it had a California tag, Arizona title, and the driver had a Nebraska license,” Cpl. McCoy wrote in the arrest report.

According to the report, CCSO found that the vehicle identification number had been tampered with and that he was receiving payment to deliver the vehicle to a man in Miami.

Almaguer-Sanchez was arrested Wednesday night.