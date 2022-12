NAPLES, Fla. — The Elks Lodge #2010 in Naples is holding a toy drive today, December 3.

The drive is for local children who are in need of outdoor toys such as bikes, balls and tennis shoes.

The Elks Lodge will have a Collier County school bus on site, and their goal is to fill the bus with toys!

The drive runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 11250 Tamiami Trail E, Naples.