Collier County to spend $1.9 million for noise barrier wall on Veterans Memorial Boulevard

NAPLES, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Collier County Board of County Commissioners approved a consent agenda item to award the Proposed Noise Barrier Wall, to Coastal Concrete Products, LLC, in the amount of $1,941,993.75.

The 14-foot wall will be built on the south side of Veterans Memorial Boulevard in the county’s right of way.

It's part of the extension project where the county extended Veterans Memorial Boulevard from Livingston Road to the new Aubrey Rogers High School.

The plan is for the wall to be built near the area where a metal fence was the only thing separating the road from the community of Imperial Golf Estates.

Real estate agents who spoke with Fox 4 said the road is less of a noise concern and more of an eye-sore because potential buyers say they don't want to look at the road.

