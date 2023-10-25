COLLIER COUNTY | The search for Rocco, a service dog, as a Naples man desperately tries to find him

Watch Now
COLLIER COUNTY | Naples man continues search for service animal 1 month later
Posted at 10:53 PM, Oct 24, 2023
NAPLES, Fla. — Samuel Kellett says he and his dog Rocco are attached at the hip. However, Rocco is not just a pet, he is Kellett's service animal.

"Rocco is not just a dog to me," said Kellett. "Rocco is 100% many, many, many days out of each week the reason I wake up in the morning."

Rocco serves as more than a companion for Kellett and he says Rocco was adopted to help him with his medical needs.

"He knows how important his job is in assisting me that I don't have a neurological seizure," said Kellett. "Rocco has been able to at least alert me so that I can tell others if, you know, a seizure may be coming on."

Making his absence all the more crucial for his return.

October 6 around 7:30 P.M., Kellett says was the last time he saw Rocco.

"My dog specifically knows if he's on duty," said Kellett. "When Rocco was lost, he was not wearing his vest."

Now, nearly a month of searching later, Kellett says he is not stopping any time soon.

