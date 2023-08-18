Collier County teen arrested for three robberies using Facebook Marketplace

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) detectives arrested a 16-year-old for at least three robberies that occurred over the summer using Facebook Marketplace.

According to CCSO, the investigation found Leo Etienne arranged the robberies through Facebook Marketplace which he carried out close to his residence in Immokalee.

Investigators say Etienne then sold the stolen property to other buyers.

CCSO says in one of the robberies the victims agreed to drive to Immokalee to sell Beats headphones to Etienne. They met at an arranged location where Etienne took possession of the headphones and displayed a firearm in his waistband, claiming the Beats were now his. The victims feared for their safety and contacted law enforcement.

In another robbery, investigators say Etienne arranged to meet the victim at Eden Park Elementary School to buy a gold necklace for $2,000. Etienne reached into the victim’s vehicle and stole the necklace from the victim’s neck before running away. Etienne staged another robbery at the elementary school where he stole jewelry valued at $1,200 from the victim.

Etienne was identified as a suspect by deputies and they say he was later identified by the victims in a photo lineup.

The Teen is charged with multiple felonies including armed robbery, grand theft, and stealing property.