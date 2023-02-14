Collier County taking steps to ban marijuana dispensaries

NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Commissioners will discuss the banning of medical marijuana dispensaries on Tuesday.

Commissioners will take up the issue, considering an ordinance banning the establishment or location of medical marijuana dispensing facilities within the unincorporated Collier County.

The discussion came up in a meeting on January 24. The commission had the opportunity to classify dispensaries under the same zoning as pharmacies, however, they decided to just ban dispensaries altogether.

“I’m of the opinion that we should end the discussion and not permit medical marijuana dispensaries. At some point we can always repeal that ordinance,” said Burt L. Saunders, District 3 commissioner.

Chairman Rick LoCastro added that anyone who needed marijuana for medical reasons could drive to Marco Island.

“People who are getting benefit from it can drive to Marco Island most people I know that use it have it mailed to their homes,” he said.

He also said that across the county line, there are over 30 dispensaries available to all citizens.