Collier County Supervisor of Elections Office Accepting Scholarship Applications

Posted at 4:09 PM, Jan 05, 2023
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Supervisor of Elections (CCSE), has started to accept applications for a scholarship opportunity provided by the Florida Supervisors of Elections (FSE).

The FSE is offering four $1,200 scholarships to eligible Florida residents enrolled or accepted as full-time students in a Senior College or University in Florida.

Applicants must:

  • Be a Political Science, Public Administration, Business Administration, Journalism or Mass Communication major
  • Have finished at least two years of Junior College or Undergraduate work
  • Demonstrate a financial need

More information and the application can be found on the CCSE website.

