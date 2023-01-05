Collier County Supervisor of Elections Office Accepting Scholarship Applications

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Supervisor of Elections (CCSE), has started to accept applications for a scholarship opportunity provided by the Florida Supervisors of Elections (FSE).

The FSE is offering four $1,200 scholarships to eligible Florida residents enrolled or accepted as full-time students in a Senior College or University in Florida.

Applicants must:



Be a Political Science, Public Administration, Business Administration, Journalism or Mass Communication major

Have finished at least two years of Junior College or Undergraduate work

Demonstrate a financial need

More information and the application can be found on the CCSE website.