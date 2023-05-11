Collier County Sheriff's Office warns of scam caller impersonating deputy

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about reported scam calls from someone claiming to be a member of CCSO.

CCSO said the caller will identify themselves as a deputy and often use the name of a real employee with CCSO.

The scammer will tell the potential victim they have an outstanding warrant for an unpaid debt and if the fine is not paid, they will be arrested.

Payment typically involves obtaining a prepaid gift card and providing personal information such as a Social Security number to the scammer

CCSO reminds residents it will never contact you by telephone regarding an outstanding warrant or fine, nor ask for credit card information.

For assistance with any suspicious encounter involving a request for money or personal information, you can contact CCSO's “Call Before You “Pay” hotline at (239) 252-CALL (2255), 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.