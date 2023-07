COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office is partnering with "Books for Collier Kids" to give out free books, games, food, and their Hot Summer Nights Event.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at Marco Island Mackle Park.

The event aims to help offset the summer slide which occurs when kids do not have steady access to books over the summer and then enter the school year with 30% lower reading skills than their peers.

The event is free and open to the public.