Collier County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in Golden Gate Estates

NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in the Golden Gate Estates neighborhood on 8th Avenue SE.

Deputies were called to the scene Thursday, March 16, around 10:52 p.m. They were informed of a female who was unconscious and not breathing.

According to CCSO, the woman was found inside the home by a family member who went to check on her.

After some investigation, the death was determined to be a homicide.

Deputies said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

No arrests have been made.