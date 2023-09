COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is investigating a shooting early Monday morning.

CCSO says the shooting happened on 42nd Street in Collier County around 12:30 a.m.

CCSO also tells Fox 4 that two people were injured and one was trauma alerted to a hospital.

