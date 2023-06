COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is hosting a free community event called "Hot Summer Nights."

CCSO says this event offers a chance for the community and CCSO to connect over games, treats, and family fun.

The event will be held on Thursday from 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the Golden Gate Community Center.

The event is free and open to the public.