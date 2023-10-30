Collier County Sheriff's Office arrest 18 people in 3-day shoplifting operation

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County Sheriff Deputies have arrested 18 people, including six convicted felons, during a three-day shoplifting operation.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) says one of the individuals stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the same store, and another suspect brought a child to assist him.

CCSO says David Dominguez brought a child with him to Walmart, 9885 Collier Blvd., Naples, to steal an iPhone case.

According to CCSO Dominguez is charged with felony petty theft, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

CCSO says at the time of his arrest Dominguez was on 18-month probation for multiple prior retail thefts.

The Sheriff's Office says another convicted felon Jeffrey Maynor has an extensive criminal arrest history and pinched and scratched two deputies as they tried to place him under arrest, causing minor bleeding and lacerations to the deputies’ hands.

CCSO says during a search, deputies found several controlled narcotics that he didn’t have a prescription for.

Maynor was charged with felony petty theft, battery on a law enforcement officer x2, and possession of a controlled substance x2.

According to CCSO Jonathan Deak, stole several thousand dollars’ worth of batteries from a Home Depot and two days later Deak walked into the same Home Depot and attempted to steal more than $1,000 worth of tools.

Deak was later taken into custody by deputies.