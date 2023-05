COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is investigating after a threat of violence was made to a school on social media.

CCSO says they have investigated the statements and have determined they originated in another county.

CCSO and Lee County says there does not appear to be a credible threat at this time.

If you see something of concern, report it and call 911 or the CCSO non-emergency number.