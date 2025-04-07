Collier County Sheriff: Deputy shoots German Shepard after aggressive attack

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla — A Collier County Sheriff's deputy was involved in an aggressive dog encounter while responding to an animal complaint in East Naples.

The Sheriff's Office Communications Center received eight 9-1-1 calls from residents in the 4000 block of Pearl Harbor Drive reporting four German Shepherds loose.

The callers described the dogs as "aggressive", that they were chasing people, and attempting to attack children.

Ther Sheriff's office says when the deputy arrived to the scene, one of the dogs charged directly at the deputy in an aggressive manner. To protect himself, the deputy was forced to discharge his weapon to stop the attack.

The dog died from its injuries. The deputy was not injured.