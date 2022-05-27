Collier County services will soon be available on Marco Island

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Folks living on Marco Island will no longer have to leave the island for Collier County's services.

Starting on June 1, those needing to access the Collier County Clerk of the Circuit Court and/or the Collier County Supervisor of Elections can go to Marco Island City Hall.

An employee of the Clerk of the Circuit Court will be available during the city hall’s business hours to process payments for traffic and criminal fines, issue marriage licenses, receive Declarations of Domicile and process passport applications.

A representative from the Supervisor of Elections will be able to help people register to vote and give election information.

Rick LoCastro, District One County Commissioner, will also have an office in Marco Island City Hall.

Building and Public Works are already relocated to the City Hall Annex to make room for the new services.

Marco Island’s City Hall is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.