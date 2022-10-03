Collier County reopening some parks and childcare services tomorrow

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Parks and Recreation Division has announced the reopening of some parks and childcare services in the county.

The county is still assessing damages throughout the park system. All parks and community centers will close at 7 p.m. until further notice.

The following childcare sites will reopen tomorrow from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.:



Adaptive Inclusive Recreation (AIR), 3300 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Naples

Big Corkscrew Regional Island Regional Park, 810 39th Avenue N. E., Naples

Golden Gate Community Center, 4710 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples (Playground Closed)

Immokalee Community Park, 321 N. 1st Street, Immokalee

Immokalee South Park, 418 School Drive, Immokalee

Max Hasse Community Park, 3390 Golden Gate Boulevard W., Naples

Vineyards Community Park, 6231 Arbor Boulevard W., Naples

The following parks will fully reopen tomorrow:



Big Corkscrew Regional Island Regional Park: 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Golden Gate Community Center: 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Immokalee Community Park: 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Immokalee South Park: 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

East Naples Community Park: 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

The following parks will partially reopen tomorrow:



Donna Fiala Eagle Lakes Community Park: 6:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. (Fitness), 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. (Aquatics), 8:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. (Athletic Fields)

Golden Gate Community Park: 6:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. (Fitness), 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. (Aquatics), 8:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. (Athletic Fields)

Fred W. Coyle Freedom Park: 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Gordon River Greenway: 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Immokalee Sports Complex: 6:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. (Fitness), 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. (Aquatics), 8:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. (Athletic Fields)

Isles of Capri Park: 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (Playground Closed)

Max Hasse Community Park: 6:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. (Fitness), 8:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. (Athletic Fields)

North Collier Regional Park: 8:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. (Athletic Fields)

Bayview Park: 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Collier Boulevard Boating Park: 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Goodland Boating Park: 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Isles of Capri Paddlecraft Park: 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Margood Harbor Park: 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Port of the Isles Marina: 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Vineyards Community Park: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (Athletic Fields Closed)

All other sites remain closed, and all other recreation programs have been cancelled until further notice.