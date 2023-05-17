Collier County rental program offers up $20,000 to residents impacted by Hurricane Ian

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County is offering a State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) Hurricane Rental program that will provide up to $20,000 per qualified household impacted by Hurricane Ian.

An applicant must be a current Collier resident and resident at the time Hurricane Ian came ashore on September 28, 2022.

Applications for current Collier County residents who lived in the county at the time Hurricane Ian hit open Wednesday, May 17 at 12 p.m.

Rental assistance is provided on a first-come, first-qualify basis until funds are exhausted.

The household must have a direct housing or financial impact from Hurricane Ian and have needs that will not be served or fully met by the FEMA Temporary Shelter Assistance Program or loss of use from insurance.

Applicants must meet income limits up to 120% area median income (AMI) with priority given to those under 50% AMI and households with special needs.

Collier County Income Limit by Number of Persons in Household



Income Category

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

30% AMI

$19,850

$22,650

$25,500

$28,300

$32,470

$37,190

$41,910

$46,630

Refer to HUD

Refer to HUD

50% AMI

$33,050

$37,750

$42,450

$47,150

$50,950

$54,700

$58,500

$62,250

$66,010

$69,782

80% AMI

$52,850

$60,400

$67,950

$75,450

$81,500

$87,550

$93,600

$99,600

$105,616

$111,651

120% AMI

$79,320

$90,600

$101,880

$113,160

$122,280

$131,280

$140,400

$149,400

$158,424

$167,477



While assistance is for rent, utilities that are required by the terms of the lease agreement such as water, sewer, and trash may also be eligible.

Telecommunication services such as cable, telephone, and internet are not eligible.

Utilities covered by the landlord within the rent are treated as rent. Other expenses that may be covered include application fees and relocation costs such as first, last, and security deposits. Moving and movers’ expenses are not allowed for reimbursement.

For assistance with applications, call Collier County Community and Human Services at 239-450-2114 or dial 311.