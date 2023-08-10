Collier County Public Schools start first day of class with a welcome from new superintendent

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli and Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk greeted students at the new Aubrey Rogers High School in Naples.

The 2023-2024 school year marks the first official school year for Dr. Ricciardelli. She previously served as interim superintendent for CCPS.

A few weeks ago, Dr. Ricciardelli told Fox 4, “I’m not going to be any different than I’ve always been. Teachers first, students first, administrators first.”

Aubrey Rogers High School is a new school in CCPS and welcomed 1,200 students. The 2023 school year is the hundredth year of CCPS.

Dr. Ricciardelli grew up in CCPS and taught in CCPS before she started as superintendent. She said, “It’s a little surreal. I keep saying that. I don’t know how else to say that. It’s my home. I have so much…my heart is just invested in this district and the kids, seeing them all succeed.”