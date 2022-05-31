Collier County Public Schools names principal of new high school

NAPLES, Fla. — CCPS chose Ellen Keegan as the principal of a new high school that will open in North Naples in August of 2023.

Keegan has 27 years of experience in education. She spent nine years with New York City Public Schools and 18 years with CCPS. She’s been an academic coach, an assistant principal and a principal - including serving as the principal at Naples High School for the 2021-2022 school year.

According to a press release, the new high school is set to be named later this year.

To get more information on the plans for the new high school, go to the Collier County Schools website.

To see progress on the new school’s construction, go to the Collier School YouTube channel.