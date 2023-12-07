Collier County polling locations change ahead of 2024 elections

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County Supervisor of Elections Office says polling locations have changed ahead of the 2024 Elections.

The Collier County Supervisor of Elections office will begin mailing new voter information cards to approximately 37,000 Collier County voters this week.

The changes were made due to the rising population growth and the hope to improve voter flow in the polling place on election day.

The changes are below:

· A part of Precinct 101 has been moved into Precinct 103.

· A part of Precinct 159 has been moved into Precinct 101.

· Precincts 190, 193, and 194 on Marco Island have all been adjusted to balance the voting population.

· A part of Precinct 418 will be moved into Precinct 428.

· A part of Precinct 428 will be moved into Precinct 430.

· A part of Precinct 593 was moved into Precinct 595.

· Precinct 142 will move from Marco Presbyterian Church to Isles of Capri Community Center.

· Precinct 462 will move from Moorings Presbyterian Church to St. John’s Episcopal Church.

· Precinct 193 will move from Mackle Park to Wesley United Methodist Church.

· Precinct 310 will move from North Naples Baptist Church to St. Monica’s Episcopal Church.

· Precinct 324 will move from Parkway Life Church to Naples Ward LDS Church.

· Precinct 418 will move from Quail Run Gulf Club to Humane Society Naples.

· Precinct 430 will move from Salvation Army to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

· Precinct 593 was split into two precincts and voters who were moved into Precinct 595 will now vote at the Ave Maria Master Association All voters affected by the above changes will receive a new voter information card.

Collier County encourages voters to review their information by visiting www.CollierVotes.gov.