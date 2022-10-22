Collier County offering free tetanus vaccines and support during hurricane cleanup

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Department of Health Collier County, in partnership with Healthcare Network, is holding free mobile tetanus vaccination events to prevent bacterial infections associated with disaster cleanup.

The events will also offer physical and mental health support and care packages with supplies like hand sanitizer, canned food and water (while supplies lasts).

The events will be held at the following locations and days:

River Park Community Center, 301 11th St N, Naples, FL 34102

Monday, October 24, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Fleischmann Park Community Center, 1600 Fleischmann Blvd. Naples, FL 34102

Tuesday, October 25, 10:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Amigos Center, 106 S 2nd St, Immokalee, FL 34142

Saturday, October 29, 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

