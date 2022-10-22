Collier County offering free tetanus vaccines and support during hurricane cleanup

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Department of Health Collier County, in partnership with Healthcare Network, is holding free mobile tetanus vaccination events to prevent bacterial infections associated with disaster cleanup.
The events will also offer physical and mental health support and care packages with supplies like hand sanitizer, canned food and water (while supplies lasts).
The events will be held at the following locations and days:
- River Park Community Center, 301 11th St N, Naples, FL 34102
- Monday, October 24, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
- Fleischmann Park Community Center, 1600 Fleischmann Blvd. Naples, FL 34102
- Tuesday, October 25, 10:00 PM – 3:00 PM
- Amigos Center, 106 S 2nd St, Immokalee, FL 34142
- Saturday, October 29, 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM
For more information and help navigating resources, contact Healthcare Network’s Community Outreach Team at 239-675-7080 or outreach@healthcareswfl.org.