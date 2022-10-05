Collier County non-profit taking donations for students

NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County based non-profit Champions For Learning is asking for donations to help Collier students and families impacted by Hurricane Ian.

They are asking the community to bring newly purchased supplies to St. Monica’s Episcopal Church, 7070 Immokalee Rd, Naples, FL 34119.

Donations will be taken on Thursday, October 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday, October 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Supplies needed are listed below. Any additional supplies will be donated to Lee County Public Schools.

For Elementary School students:

250 backpacks

250 packs of colored pencils

250 packs of dry erase markers

250 scissors

750 glue sticks

500 composition notebooks

250 packs of lined filler paper

250 boxes of tissue

250 sets of markers

1000 packs of pencils

250 packs of disinfectant wipes

1000 pocket folders

For Middle and High School students:

250 backpacks

250 3-ring binders

250 notebooks

750 folders

750 composition books

1000 pens/pencils

School Uniforms:

150 khaki shorts/pants (various sizes)

150 solid polo shirts (various sizes)

Hygiene kits for students and their families:

500 deodorant

500 soap

250 feminine supplies

500 shampoo/conditioner

500 razors/shaving cream