Collier County non-profit taking donations for students

NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County based non-profit Champions For Learning is asking for donations to help Collier students and families impacted by Hurricane Ian.
They are asking the community to bring newly purchased supplies to St. Monica’s Episcopal Church, 7070 Immokalee Rd, Naples, FL 34119.
Donations will be taken on Thursday, October 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday, October 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Supplies needed are listed below. Any additional supplies will be donated to Lee County Public Schools.
For Elementary School students:
250 backpacks
250 packs of colored pencils
250 packs of dry erase markers
250 scissors
750 glue sticks
500 composition notebooks
250 packs of lined filler paper
250 boxes of tissue
250 sets of markers
1000 packs of pencils
250 packs of disinfectant wipes
1000 pocket folders
For Middle and High School students:
250 backpacks
250 3-ring binders
250 notebooks
750 folders
750 composition books
1000 pens/pencils
School Uniforms:
150 khaki shorts/pants (various sizes)
150 solid polo shirts (various sizes)
Hygiene kits for students and their families:
500 deodorant
500 soap
250 feminine supplies
500 shampoo/conditioner
500 razors/shaving cream