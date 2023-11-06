Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

COLLIER COUNTY | Naples Fire & Rescue District recover submerged vehicle

Screen Shot 2023-11-06 at 11.56.52 AM.png
Naples Fire Rescue and District
Screen Shot 2023-11-06 at 11.56.52 AM.png
399469253_752604220234677_9115720427605363595_n.jpeg
Posted at 11:56 AM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 11:59:35-05

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Naples Fire and Rescue District recovered a submerged vehicle in the early morning.

Naples Fire and Rescue District says the driver told officials they were putting their boat in the water when the vehicle slid down the ramp and into the water.

COLLIER COUNTY | Naples Fire & Rescue District recover submerged vehicle

According to Naples Fire and Rescue District when they arrived all occupants were out of the vehicle.

Rescue divers were deployed to recover the vehicle and the trailer, which was fully submerged.

Naples Fire and Rescue District say no injuries were reported and there are no remaining hazards.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!