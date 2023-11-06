COLLIER COUNTY | Naples Fire & Rescue District recover submerged vehicle

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Naples Fire and Rescue District recovered a submerged vehicle in the early morning.

Naples Fire and Rescue District says the driver told officials they were putting their boat in the water when the vehicle slid down the ramp and into the water.

According to Naples Fire and Rescue District when they arrived all occupants were out of the vehicle.

Rescue divers were deployed to recover the vehicle and the trailer, which was fully submerged.

Naples Fire and Rescue District say no injuries were reported and there are no remaining hazards.