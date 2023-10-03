COLLIER COUNTY | Middle schooler arrested for stabbing teacher with pencil

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — A 13-year-old Golden Gate Middle School student was arrested Tuesday after detectives say he attacked a teacher.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, the student became upset when the teacher took a pair of scissors away from him, which he had been using to sharpen a pencil.

The teacher then attempted to place a pass on the student's desk so he could visit the school counselor; however, when she placed her hand on the desk, the student stabbed her with a mechanical pencil.

The student then struck the teacher in the back of the head with a backpack as she requested assistance.

The teacher was eventually able to get assistance and move her other students to a safe place. She received superficial injuries to her hand and a contusion to the back of her head. She sought medical treatment on her own.

The student was taken into custody and charged with battery on an education employee, which is a felony, and disruption of a school function.