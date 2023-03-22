Collier County makes changes in solid waste collection days

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County Solid and Hazardous Waste Management Division are making changes to the collection schedule in the Ave. Maria and Immokalee area.

On Monday, March 27, more than nine thousand households will change collection days for garbage, recycling, yard waste, and bulky items.

The pickup routes have been redesigned to create more efficiency, decrease environmental footprint and reduce traffic congestion.

Changes to the collection schedule include:

