Collier County makes changes in solid waste collection days

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County Solid and Hazardous Waste Management Division are making changes to the collection schedule in the Ave. Maria and Immokalee area.
On Monday, March 27, more than nine thousand households will change collection days for garbage, recycling, yard waste, and bulky items.
The pickup routes have been redesigned to create more efficiency, decrease environmental footprint and reduce traffic congestion.
Changes to the collection schedule include:
- Ave. Maria will receive full-service collection on Mondays with a second garbage-only collection on Thursdays.
- Lake Trafford will receive full-service collection on Tuesdays with a second garbage-only collection on Fridays.
- Immokalee will receive full-service collection on Wednesdays with a second garbage-only collection on Saturdays.
- The Corkscrew Sanctuary area will receive full-service collection on Thursdays with a second garbage-only collection on Mondays.
- The area near State Road 82 and west of State Road 29 will receive full-service collection on Fridays and garbage-only collection on Tuesdays.